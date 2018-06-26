{"_id":"5b31fd9f4f1c1b8c278b7c93","slug":"monsoon-common-mistakes-which-you-should-avoid-in-this-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 '\u0939\u0948\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928'","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
बारिश के मौसम में जरूर बरतें ये सावधानियां, तभी बन पाएगा आपके लिए ये 'हैप्पी मानसून'
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 Jun 2018 04:34 PM IST
रिमझिम फुहारों का मौसम जल्द ही शुरू होने वाला है बावजूद इसके गर्मी और उमस के तेवर अभी तक कम नहीं हुए हैं।ऐसे में गर्मी और बारिश का यह मिला-जुला मौसम सेहत के लिहाज से बहुत ही संवेदनशील होता है।आपकी थोड़ी सी लापरवाही आपकी सेहत पर काफी भारी पड़ सकती है। ऐसे में ये सावधानियां अपनाने से आप भी इस मानसून को आप हैप्पी और सुरक्षित बना सकते हैं। आइए जानते हैं कैसे...
