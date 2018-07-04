बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बुखार हो जाए तो इग्नोर न करें, देखिए कितने बड़े खतरे में हैं आप...छोटी सी चूक जान ले लेगी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 04 Jul 2018 01:45 PM IST
बुखार हो जाए तो इग्नोर न करें, आप बहुत बड़े खतरे में हो सकते हैं। जान लीजिए बचाव ही उपाय है, वरना एक छोटी सी चूक भी जान ले लेती है। हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि एक ऐसी बीमारी के बारे में जो मौसमी है और जानलेवा साबित हो सकती है।
