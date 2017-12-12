Download App
वृश्चिकासन: रक्तसंचार हो सुचारू, पेट के रोगों से मिले मुक्ति

ऊर्जा डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 09:29 AM IST
वृश्चिकासन प्राणतत्व और रक्तसंचार को सुचारू रखता है। इससे तंत्रिका-तंत्र ठीक से काम करता है। मोटापा, वेरीकोज वेन्स, पेट के सभी रोगों और मूत्रविकारों में मदद मिलती है।
तनाव में इससे शीघ्र लाभ होता है। किसी दीवार के पास दोनों हथेलियों को थोड़े फासले पर रखते हुए कोहनियों को जमीन पर टिकाएं। कोहनी से कंधे तक के हिस्से को ऊपर की ओर बिल्कुल सीध में रखें।
सांस भरते हुए सिर को हाथों के बीच टिकाकर पैरों को ऊपर ले जाएं और दोनों पंजों को दीवार से सटा दें। अब सिर को उठाने की कोशिश करें और दीवार की ओर देखें। पंजों को सिर के ऊपर रखने का प्रयास करें।
इस दौरान सांस यथासंभव सहज रखें। करीब एक मिनट के बाद धीमी गति से पैरों को नीचे करते हुए सामान्य स्थिति में वापस आएं। इसे करने के लिए किसी अन्य व्यक्ति की सहायता लें।

-डॉ. शैलेन्द्र शेखर

