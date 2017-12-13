पेट्रोल भरवाने जाएं तो इन बातों का खास ध्यान रखें, मिलावटखोरी से बचेंगे!
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
must follow this tips while filling petrol on petrol pump{"_id":"5a3132134f1c1baf678c14ab","slug":"must-follow-this-tips-while-filling-petrol-on-petrol-pump","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0935\u091f\u0916\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.