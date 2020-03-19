शहर चुनें

भारत मेंं यहां पर है मां का पावन शक्ति पीठ, 9 दिव्य ज्योति जल रही हैं बिना तेल बाती के

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 09:20 AM IST
himachal pradesh jawala ji temple significance importance and history
हिमाचल का नाम जेेहन में आते ही वहां के खूबसूरत नजारें हमारे समक्ष आने लगते हैं। यहां की खूबसूरत वादियों का क्या कहना। आज हम आपको यहां पर स्थित मां के पावन घाम के बारें मेें बताने जा रहे हैं।माता ज्वाला देवी मंदिर देश के महत्वपूर्ण धार्मिक स्थानों में से एक है और यह मंदिर 51 शक्तिपीठों में से एक शक्तिपीठ भी है। ज्वाला देवी मंदिर हिमाचल प्रदेश के कांगड़ा जिले में स्थित है। मंदिर कालीधार पहाड़ी के बीच में स्थित है। धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार जब भगवान विष्णु ने अपने चक्र से माता सती के शव के टुकडे किए थे, तब मां की जिह्वा यहां गिरी थी और यहां पर हर समय प्रज्वलित रहनी वाली ज्वाला, माता की जीभ को दर्शाती है।
