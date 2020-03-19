बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारत मेंं यहां पर है मां का पावन शक्ति पीठ, 9 दिव्य ज्योति जल रही हैं बिना तेल बाती के
हिमाचल का नाम जेेहन में आते ही वहां के खूबसूरत नजारें हमारे समक्ष आने लगते हैं। यहां की खूबसूरत वादियों का क्या कहना। आज हम आपको यहां पर स्थित मां के पावन घाम के बारें मेें बताने जा रहे हैं।माता ज्वाला देवी मंदिर देश के महत्वपूर्ण धार्मिक स्थानों में से एक है और यह मंदिर 51 शक्तिपीठों में से एक शक्तिपीठ भी है। ज्वाला देवी मंदिर हिमाचल प्रदेश के कांगड़ा जिले में स्थित है। मंदिर कालीधार पहाड़ी के बीच में स्थित है। धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार जब भगवान विष्णु ने अपने चक्र से माता सती के शव के टुकडे किए थे, तब मां की जिह्वा यहां गिरी थी और यहां पर हर समय प्रज्वलित रहनी वाली ज्वाला, माता की जीभ को दर्शाती है।
