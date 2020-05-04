बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5eb031998ebc3e90586e637a","slug":"relationship-tips-for-happy-married-life-mistakes-that-ruined-relationship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
शादी के बाद इन पांच हरकतों की वजह से खराब हो जाता है पति-पत्नी का रिश्ता
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 07:35 AM IST
जो अपनी पत्नी की भावनाओं को समझे, बेवजह किसी बात को लेकर बखेड़ा खड़ा न करें और पत्नी का सम्मान करें वो ही एक अच्छा जीवनसाथी होता है। जब आपके पाटर्नर के साथ संबंध मधुर होंगे तभी आपका शादीशुदा जीवन अच्छा रहेगा। आइए, आज हम आपको वे बातेंं बताने जा रहे हैं, जिनकी वजह से वैवाहिक जीवन में परेशानियां आने लगती हैं।
