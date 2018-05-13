बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af7bc0a4f1c1bd7408b4d3a","slug":"chandigarh-mother-s-day-2018-mothers-day-special-sheela-saini-amazing-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Salute: \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0940, \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 '\u092e\u092e\u0924\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Salute: पढ़ाई छूटी, छोटी उम्र में शादी, तभी लिया एक प्रण और पेश की 'ममता' की मिसाल
मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 09:51 AM IST
पढ़ाई छूटी गई, छोटी उम्र में शादी कर दी गई। तभी एक संकल्प लिया और पेश की ममता की ऐसी मिसाल, देखकर सीना गर्व से चौड़ा हो जाएगा।
