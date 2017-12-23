सफेद हो रहे हैं बाल तो उन्हें कलर करने की बजाए खाएं ये चीजें
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 12:54 PM IST
1/5
सफेद बालों से परेशान हैं या धीरे धीरे काले बाल अब सफेद होने लग गए हैं तो उन्हें अभी भी रोक सकते हैं। बालों को काला रखने के लिए कुछ विटामिन बहुत जरूरी होते हैं। इसलिए अपनी डाइट में इन चीजों को शामिल जरूर करें...
2/5
बादाम
बादाम में कॉपर और विटामन ई होता है जो बालों के लिए फायदेमंद है। इसीलिए बाजार में मिलने वाले तेल में भी बादाम होता है। इसे ज्यादा से ज्यादा खाएं।
3/5
चॉकलेट, मशरूम
मेलेनिन बालों को रंग देता है और उसके लिए शरीर में कॉपर का होना जरूरी है। चॉकलेट और मशरूम में कॉपर की अच्छी मात्रा होती है इसलिए इसे भी खाएं।
4/5
पत्तेदार सब्जियां
पत्तागोभी, पालक जैसी हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियों में विटामिन बी होता है जो सिर के लिए जरूरी होता है, खासकर बी-12। इसका ज्यादा से ज्यादा सेवन आपके बाल सफेद होने से रोकेगा।
5/5
अंडे
अंडों में विटामिन बी-12 होता है। बी-12 आपके खून में उन तत्वों को आने से रोकता है जो बाल सफेद करते हैं। इसे अपने खाने में जरूर रखें।
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
शुक्रवार, 24 नवंबर 2017
+
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
