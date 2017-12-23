Download App
सफेद हो रहे हैं बाल तो उन्हें कलर करने की बजाए खाएं ये चीजें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 12:54 PM IST
सफेद बालों से परेशान हैं या धीरे धीरे काले बाल अब सफेद होने लग गए हैं तो उन्हें अभी भी रोक सकते हैं। बालों को काला रखने के लिए कुछ विटामिन बहुत जरूरी होते हैं। इसलिए अपनी डाइट में इन चीजों को शामिल जरूर करें...
बादाम 
बादाम में कॉपर और विटामन ई होता है जो बालों के लिए फायदेमंद है। इसीलिए बाजार में मिलने वाले तेल में भी बादाम होता है। इसे ज्यादा से ज्यादा खाएं।
चॉकलेट, मशरूम
मेलेनिन बालों को रंग देता है और उसके लिए शरीर में कॉपर का होना जरूरी है। चॉकलेट और मशरूम में कॉपर की अच्छी मात्रा होती है इसलिए इसे भी खाएं।
पत्तेदार सब्जियां
पत्तागोभी, पालक जैसी हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियों में विटामिन बी होता है जो सिर के लिए जरूरी होता है, खासकर बी-12। इसका ज्यादा से ज्यादा सेवन आपके बाल सफेद होने से रोकेगा।
इसे भी पढ़ें : इस तरह भिगो कर पति को सुबह जरूर खिलाएं चने, बढ़ जाएगी मर्दानगी
अंडे
अंडों में विटामिन बी-12 होता है। बी-12 आपके खून में उन तत्वों को आने से रोकता है जो बाल सफेद करते हैं। इसे अपने खाने में जरूर रखें।

