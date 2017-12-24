फ्रूट फैक्ट: तनाव दूर करता है यह फल, व्रत करने वालों को जरूर खाना चाहिए
शकरकंद यानी मीठा आलू। इसकी पैदावार अमेरिका में 5000 वर्ष पहले हुई थी। इसके बाद फिलिपीन होते हुए यह चीन, जापान, मलेशिया और भारत आया, जहां व्यापक रूप से इसकी खेती होती है। इसमें विटामिन ए की मात्रा ज्यादा होती है, इसलिए इसे ऊर्जा उत्पादक आहार कहा जाता है।
साउथ-ईस्ट अमेरिका में शकरकंद आहार का महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा रहा है, लेकिन 20वीं सदी के मध्य में इनका उपयोग कम होने लगा। इसकी खेती उष्णकटिबंधीय और गर्म तापमान क्षेत्रों की जाती है, जहां उनके विकास के लिए पर्याप्त पानी हो।
यह उच्च मात्रा वाला स्टार्च फूड है, जिसके 100 ग्राम में 90 कैलोरीज होती हैं। शकरकंद खाने में मीठा होता है। इसके सेवन से मोटापा, मधुमेह, हृदय रोग आदि जोखिम को कम होते हैं। इसके सेवन से इम्यून सिस्टम मजबूत होता है। इसमें मौजूद हाई पोटैशियम तनाव से राहत दिलाता है।
