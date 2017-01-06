शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Fitness ›   myths related to diabetes you should know

चीनी से नहीं होती डायबिटीज, जानें इससे जुड़े सच्चाई

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 10:25 AM IST
डायबिटीज से जुड़ें मिथक
1 of 7
डायबिटीज को लेकर कई लोगों में भ्रम होते हैं। ज्यादातर लोगों का मानना है कि चीनी से डायबिटीज होती है। जबकि ये सच नहीं है। ऐसे ही बहुत से भ्रम लोगों के दिल में हैं तो आइए जानते हैं डायबिटीज से जुड़े मिथक और उनकी सच्चाई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
fitness tips health tips

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindi related to health tips, fitness tips facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Lifestyle and more news in hindi.

Recommended

ओवरईटिंग की समस्या से पाएं निजात

भारी खाना खाने के बाद पचाने में होती है दिक्कत, ये टिप्स करेंगे समाधान

3 जनवरी 2017

ऐसे बढ़ाएं याद्दाशत

क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

2 जनवरी 2017

Tips to Spot Added Sugar in Sugar Free Food
Fitness

शुगर फ्री प्रोडक्ट में शुगर है या नहीं? ऐसे करें पहचान

30 दिसंबर 2016

Tips To prevent Kidney Problems
Fitness

किडनी की परेशानियों से चाहते हैं जिंदगी भर बचना, तो डाल लें ये हेल्दी आदतें

28 दिसंबर 2016

natural ways to find out if you are pregnant at home
Fitness

साबुन बता देगा प्रेगनेंट हैं या नहीं, प्रेगनेंसी जांचने के ये सीक्रेट तरीके भी हैं पॉपुलर

30 मार्च 2018

sad
Fitness

कहीं ये 7 हरकतें आपको नपुंसक न बना दें, भूलकर भी न करें

30 मार्च 2018

More in Fitness

why women gain weight after marriage
Fitness

इसलिए शादी के बाद बढ़ जाता है लड़कियों का वजन, जानिए असली वजह

30 मार्च 2018

कॉफी
Fitness

अपना लिए अगर आप ने ये 15 नुस्खे तो 100 साल जिएंगे

28 मार्च 2018

एक्सरसाइज
Fitness

चौड़े सीने की चाहत है तो जरूर करें ये 5 एक्सरसाइज

29 मार्च 2018

premature menopause
Fitness

मां बनना चाहती हैं तो भूल कर भी न करें ऐसे काम, वरना 30 से कम उम्र में ही कहलाएंगी 'बांझ'

31 मार्च 2018

Symptoms And Treatment of Hyper sexual Disorder
Fitness

क्या आप भी चोरी-छिपे जमकर पोर्न देखते हैं? एक खतरनाक बीमारी की जद में हैं आप

4 अप्रैल 2018

ajay devgn
Fitness

49 साल की उम्र में बॉलीवुड के 'सिंघम' की फिटनेस देख आप भी कह उठेंगे, 'बॉडी हो तो ऐसी'

2 अप्रैल 2018

फिटनेस
Fitness

30 की उम्र के बाद इन बदलावों को अनदेखा न करें मर्द, वरना पछताएंगे

3 अप्रैल 2018

टेस्टोस्टोरॉन
Fitness

उम्र के साथ कम होते हैं सेक्स हार्मोन, इन टिप्स की बदौलत बनाएं बैलेंस

29 मार्च 2018

stop wearing jeans at this age
Fitness

इस उम्र के बाद जींस पहनने से कर लें तौबा, जानिए क्यों?

3 अप्रैल 2018

fish spa
Fitness

सावधान! पेडिक्योर से हो सकती हैं HIV और हेपेटाइटिस जैसी बीमारियां!

1 अप्रैल 2018

weight gain
Fitness

शादी के बाद क्यों अचानक बढ़ने लगता है लड़कियों का वजन, सामने आए 7 बड़े कारण

29 मार्च 2018

Do you know Fitness can be found while doing house hold work
Fitness

जिम जाने का न हो टाइम तो घर के इन कामों में ढूंढें फिट रहने का राज, जानें कैसे

4 अप्रैल 2018

pregnant women
Fitness

प्रेग्नेंसी में महिलाएं जरूर करें इस तेल का सेवन, बच्चा होगा तंदुरुस्त

31 मार्च 2018

kidney stone pain

पीरियड्स के समय पेट में गैस क्यों बनती है, महिलाओं पर हुई रिसर्च में हुआ ये खुलासा

31 मार्च 2018

कैंसर
Fitness

ये संकेत बताते हैं कि आपको है कैंसर का खतरा, हो जाएं सावधान

19 मार्च 2018

best fitness tips to build up strong chest muscles

फौलादी सीना चाहते हैं तो जरूर आजमाएं ये टिप्स, दमदार दिखेंगे

26 मार्च 2018

डायबिटीज से जुड़ें मिथक
डायबिटीज से जुड़ें मिथक
डायबिटीज से जुड़ें मिथक
डायबिटीज से जुड़ें मिथक
डायबिटीज से जुड़ें मिथक
डायबिटीज से जुड़ें मिथक
डायबिटीज से जुड़ें मिथक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.