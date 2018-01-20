बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ड्रिंक करते समय ये पांच चीजें कतई ना खाएं, जहर बन जाएंगी
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 01:28 PM IST
चिप्स
अगर आप शराब के साथ चिप्स या नाचोज खाने के शौकीन हैं तो सावधान हो जाइये। दरअसल, तली-भुनी चीजें खाने से प्यास ज्यादा लगती है। इस चक्कर में लोग ज्यादा अल्कोहल का सेवन कर लेते हैं।
क्या खाएं: इससे बचने के लिए बेक्ड चीजें, पॉपकॉर्न या चिकेन सैंडविच खा सकते हैं। अगली स्लाइड देखें
