सावधान! इन 6 काम को करने से घट सकती है मर्दानगी

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 06:24 PM IST
Five Habits Of Men Which Reduce Their Sperm Count
जाने-अनजाने पुरुष ऐसे काम कर जाते हैं जिसका उनके स्पर्म काउंट पर बुरा असर पड़ता है। तनाव और असंतुलित लाइफस्टाइल का बुरा असर दिमाग पर तो होता ही है, पुरुषों का स्वास्थ भी बिगड़ता है। एक नजर उन काम पर जिन्हें करने से होता है मर्दानगी कम होने का खतरा... 
