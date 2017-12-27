बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
झारखंड SSC में शिक्षकों की बंपर वैकेंसी, 40 साल वाले तक कर सकते हैं अप्लाई
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 01:54 PM IST
झारखंड SSC में शिक्षकों की बंपर वैकेंसी निकली है। 3080 पदों पर होने वाली इस भर्ती में आयु सीमा अधिकतम 40 साल रखी गई है। आवेदन से जुड़ी बाकी जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
