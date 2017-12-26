दुनियाभर में बढ़ रही है घर से काम करने की चाहत, सरकारी नौकरियों में ज्यादा दिलचस्पी
Worldwide growing desire to work from home, more people interested in government jobs
भारत और दुनियाभर में नौकरी खोजने वाले अधिकतर लोग आज लचीली शर्तों वाली नौकरियों को तरजीह दे रहे हैं और वे ऐसी नौकरियों के प्रति अधिक आकृष्ट हो रहे हैं, जिनमें घर से काम करने की सुविधा हो। यह बात एक रिपोर्ट में कही गई है। इंडीड के एक सालाना वैश्विक अध्ययन के मुताबिक भारत में नौकरी खोजने वाले लचीली शर्तों को अधिक पसंद करते हैं और 2017 में इंटरनेट पर ‘वर्क फ्रॉम होम’ (घर से काम करने की सुविधा) शब्द युग्म (टर्म) के लिए खोज (सर्च) में 111 फीसदी की वृद्धि दर्ज की गई है।
