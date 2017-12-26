Download App
आपका शहर Close

दुनियाभर में बढ़ रही है घर से काम करने की चाहत, सरकारी नौकरियों में ज्यादा दिलचस्पी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 10:12 AM IST
Worldwide growing desire to work from home, more people interested in government jobs

भारत और दुनियाभर में नौकरी खोजने वाले अधिकतर लोग आज लचीली शर्तों वाली नौकरियों को तरजीह दे रहे हैं और वे ऐसी नौकरियों के प्रति अधिक आकृष्ट हो रहे हैं, जिनमें घर से काम करने की सुविधा हो। यह बात एक रिपोर्ट में कही गई है। इंडीड के एक सालाना वैश्विक अध्ययन के मुताबिक भारत में नौकरी खोजने वाले लचीली शर्तों को अधिक पसंद करते हैं और 2017 में इंटरनेट पर ‘वर्क फ्रॉम होम’ (घर से काम करने की सुविधा) शब्द युग्म (टर्म) के लिए खोज (सर्च) में 111 फीसदी की वृद्धि दर्ज की गई है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

work from home worldwide people interested government jobs

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण से मिलीं मां और पत्नी, पाक ने वीडियो जारी कर जताया 'एहसान'

Today for kulbhushan jadhav and his family big day
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!