एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया में जूनियर असिस्टेंट के पदों पर वैकेंसी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 03:03 PM IST
vacancies for Junior Assistant in Airport Authority of India

एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया में जूनियर असिस्टेंट के पदों पर वैकेंसी निकली है। 12वीं आवेदक भी इसके लिए अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। आवेदन से जुड़ी बाकी जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

