पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में स्टेनोग्राफर के 239 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 12:54 PM IST
vacancies for stenographer in Punjab and Haryana High Court

पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में स्टेनोग्राफर के 239 पदों पर वैकेंसी निकली है। आवेदन करने के लिए अंतिम तारीख 23 जनवरी है। आवेदन से जुड़ी बाकी जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...
 

