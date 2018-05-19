बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
UPPSC ने निकाली 1100 से ज्यादा पदों पर भर्तियां, जल्दी करें कहीं मौका छूट ना जाए
जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 02:41 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने विभन्न पदों के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी निकाली हैं। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार जल्दी करें, कहीं मौका छूट ना जाए। उम्मीदवार वेबसाइट पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करें।
