UPPSC ने निकाली 1100 से ज्यादा पदों पर भर्तियां, जल्दी करें कहीं मौका छूट ना जाए

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 02:41 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 4
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने विभन्न पदों के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी निकाली हैं। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार जल्दी करें, कहीं मौका छूट ना जाए। उम्मीदवार वेबसाइट पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करें।
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो

