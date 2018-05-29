शहर चुनें

12वीं पास के लिए इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड में नौकरी, 3 दिन के अंदर करें अप्लाई

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 29 May 2018 03:19 PM IST
इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड शिप वरुण
12वीं पास के लिए इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड में नौकरी का बड़ा मौका है। इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड ने जीडी, जीडी (पायलट) और सीपीएल (एसएसए) 01/2019 बैच में असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट की भर्ती के लिए एक नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। यदि आप इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड के साथ करियर बनाना चाहते हैं, तो यह आपके लिए एक बड़ा मौका है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 29 मई 2018 से लेकर 01 जून 2018 तक इन पदों के लिए अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। 

पदों की संख्या: संख्या उपलब्ध नहीं

पदों का विवरणः असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट
असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट जनरल ड्यूटी
असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट जनरल ड्यूटी (पायलट)
असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट (वाणिज्यिक पायलट लाइसेंस-एसएसए)
