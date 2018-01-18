बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बार्डर पर फिर दहशत का माहौल, ग्राउंड जीरों से की ये तस्वीरें बयां कर रही हाल
बार्डर पर फिर दहशत का माहौल, ग्राउंड जीरों से की ये तस्वीरें बयां कर रही हाल
Thu, 18 Jan 2018
तीन महीने के बाद एक बार फिर इंटरनेशनल बार्डर पर रहने वाले लोगों के बीच दहशत का माहौल है। लोग कितने दुखी हैं, इसका अंदाजा महज इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि एक घायल महिला ने कहा कि अभी कुछ दिन पहले ही तो चैन की नींद आने लगी थी, लेकिन फिर नींद हराम हो गई।
