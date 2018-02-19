बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8aa4484f1c1bdd0b8b4ca3","slug":"this-prohibited-work-was-happening-in-the-mustard-farm-of-jodhpur-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092d\u0902\u0921\u093e\u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सरसों के खेत में चल रहा था ये अवैध धंधा, ऐसे हुआ भंडाफोड़
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 04:01 PM IST
कहते हैं कि अपराध चाहे कितना ही छिपाने की कोशिश करो, एक दिन सामने आ ही जाता है। ताजा मामले में भी ऐसा ही हुआ है। यहां एक सरसों के खेत में चल रहे गोरखधंधे का भंडाफोड़ हो गया है। पुलिस ने किसान को भी गिरफ्त में लिया है।
