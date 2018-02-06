अपना शहर चुनें

Rose Day 2018: देना चाहते हैं गुलाब तो दिखाएं थोड़ी सी समझदारी

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 06:32 PM IST
कल से वेलेंटाइन वीक शुरू होने जा रहा है। वेलेंटाइन वीक की शुरुआत रोज डे से होगी। इस दिन लव कपल्स रेड रोज देकर एक दूसरे को रोज डे विश करते हैं। अगर आप कल किसी को रोज डे पर विश करने के लिए गुलाब का फूल देना चाहते हैं, तो थोड़ी समझदारी से काम लीजिए। कल की बजाय आज ही बाजार में निकलिए।
