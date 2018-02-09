अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   rajasthan sri ganganagar six person died in road accident

किन्नू तोड़कर आ रहे थे मजदूर, 35 लाख की विदेशी कार ने उड़ाया, छह की मौत

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:20 AM IST
rajasthan sri ganganagar six person died in road accident
1 of 5
रफ्तार पर लगाम नहीं होने के कारण एक दर्दनाक हादसे में छह लोगों की अकाल मृत्यु हो गई। यहां एक महंगी विदेशी कार ने एक यात्री टैम्पो को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिससे उसमें सवार तीन मजदूरों ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया जबकि तीन लोगों की मौत अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान हो गई। हादसा राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर में हुआ। यह सभी मजदूर शहर के नजदीक से मजदूरी कर वापस श्रीगंगानगर लौट रहे थे। कार में सवार दोनों ही लोग मौके से फरार हो गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
accident in india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

rainfall may occur before valentine day
Lucknow

बारिश की फुहारें बना देंगी वैलेन्टाइन डे को और रोमांटिक, आने वाले दिनों में ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

9 फरवरी 2018

valentines day 2018, unique marriage of airforce officer and btech topper girl
Chandigarh

Valentines Day: एयरफोर्स अफसर और बीटेक टॉपर की अनोखी शादी, सिर्फ 16 मिनट में

9 फरवरी 2018

indian railway recruitment rules changed
Chandigarh

रेलवे भर्ती के नियम बदले, अब 3 नई शर्तों के साथ होगी परीक्षा, एक शर्त झटका देगी

9 फरवरी 2018

big alert for credit card user
Dehradun

क्रेडिट कार्ड यूजर हैं तो अनजाने में आपसे हो रही ये बड़ी गलतियां, बैंक कर देगा ब्लैक लिस्टेड

9 फरवरी 2018

auto expo 2018: bollywood stars are also big attraction of event, shahrukh and sonakshi on day 2
Delhi NCR

ऑटो एक्सपो-2018ः कारों के साथ दिखा बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का भी टशन, पहुंचे शाहरूख और सोनाक्षी

9 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

surya grahan 2018 very bad effect on women
Dehradun

सूर्य ग्रहण 2018: अगर ध्यान नहीं रखा तो इनके लिए हानिकारक होगा ग्रहण

9 फरवरी 2018

income tax return file rules changed
Chandigarh

इनकम टैक्स भरने वालों को ये नया नियम झटका देगा, नहीं देखा तो मुसीबत झेलेंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

Surya grahan 2018 bad luck for these zodiac signs
Dehradun

सूर्यग्रहण 2018: संभल कर रहें, इन 09 राशियों के जातकों की बढ़ेगी परेशानी

8 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 daan according to zodiac
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: भोले की पूजा के बाद करेंगे इन चीजों का दान तो होगा बेहद फलदायी

9 फरवरी 2018

bsnl new service in these area
Dehradun

ग्राहकों को बेहतर सुविधाएं देने के लिए अब ये ट्रिक अपना रहा है BSNL

9 फरवरी 2018

Income tax department big decision for stop Tax evasion
Dehradun

आयकर विभाग ने लिया TAX को लेकर बड़ा फैसला, जिसके बाद अब आपकी खैर नहीं

9 फरवरी 2018

finally the wait is over, here comes the new feature of whatsapp
Delhi NCR

व्हॉट्सऐप पर आ गया वो फीचर जिसका आप कर रहे थे लंबे समय से इंतजार, जानिए क्या है ये

9 फरवरी 2018

SBI warning for Account Holders
Dehradun

SBI खाताधारक सावधान! बैंक की इस चेतावनी पर नहीं दिया ध्यान तो झेलना पड़ेगा नुकसान

9 फरवरी 2018

new probleme create for ration card holders
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

8 फरवरी 2018

Unlucky effect on surya grahan 2018 if you do these things
Dehradun

सूर्यग्रहण 2018: भूलकर भी न करें यह 07 काम, किए तो जिंदगीभर बना रहेगा अशुभ प्रभाव

9 फरवरी 2018

Landlord be aware tenant verification must for you
Dehradun

किराएदार रखें है तो बड़ी मुश्किल में फंस सकते हैं आप, बचने के लिए जल्दी करें यह काम

9 फरवरी 2018

14 february valentine day 2018 love astrology
Dehradun

इन चार अक्षरों के नाम वालों को कभी नहीं मिलता सच्चा प्यार, कहीं आप भी तो इनमें से नहीं!?

9 फरवरी 2018

Bride refused to marry and remained firm on decision
Kanpur

अपने फैसले से 'टस से मस न हुई दुल्हन', रात भर चलती रही पंचायत

9 फरवरी 2018

SBI this insurance plan gives you lifetime protection
Dehradun

SBI की यह स्कीम खत्म कर देगी जिंदगी भर की टेंशन, एक नहीं कई फायदे मिलेंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

swach atm to be put on two places in lucknow.
Lucknow

कूड़ा डालने पर पैसे उगलेगी मशीन, रात को इसे देखने हजरतगंज पहुंचे सीएम योगी, तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2018

PNB account holders face big problem after server update
Dehradun

PNB ग्रहकों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई परेशानी, बैंक जाने से पहले जरूर पढ़ें

9 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.