किन्नू तोड़कर आ रहे थे मजदूर, 35 लाख की विदेशी कार ने उड़ाया, छह की मौत
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:20 AM IST
रफ्तार पर लगाम नहीं होने के कारण एक दर्दनाक हादसे में छह लोगों की अकाल मृत्यु हो गई। यहां एक महंगी विदेशी कार ने एक यात्री टैम्पो को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिससे उसमें सवार तीन मजदूरों ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया जबकि तीन लोगों की मौत अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान हो गई। हादसा राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर में हुआ। यह सभी मजदूर शहर के नजदीक से मजदूरी कर वापस श्रीगंगानगर लौट रहे थे। कार में सवार दोनों ही लोग मौके से फरार हो गए।
