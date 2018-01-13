बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक घर से उठी पांच अर्थियां, जिसने भी देखा रो पड़ा
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 08:07 PM IST
राजधानी जयपुर का विद्याधर नगर इलाका आज गमगीन रहा। एक घर से पांच अर्थियां उठी। जिसने भी देखा उसकी आंखों से आंसू निकल पड़े। ये सभी पांच जिंदगियां आज तड़के अपने ही घर में हुए एक हादसे में जिंदा जल गई थी।
