जानलेवा हुआ यह वायरस, बीते 14 दिनों में 24 लोगों की मौत
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 09:03 AM IST
स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के नाम पर हजारों करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे है। लेकिन आम आदमी अब भी सरकारी रवैये की लापरवाही का शिकार हो रहा है। राजस्थान में भी ऐसा ही कुछ देखने को मिल रहा है। नए वर्ष की शुरुआत हुए महज 17 दिन बीते है लेकिन बीते वर्ष की तरह इस वर्ष भी एक जानलेवा वायरल लगातार लोगों को मौत के घाट तक पहुंचा रहा है। यह वायरस है एच1एन1 का। सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार इस माह अब तक करीब 375 लोगा इस वायरस से प्रभावित मिले है।
