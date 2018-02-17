बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a87adae4f1c1b92268ba96c","slug":"pnb-suspended-two-more-officer-in-bharatpur-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u0924\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक घोटाले के तार भरतपुर से जुड़े, यहां के दो बैंक अधिकारी भी निलंबित
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 09:51 AM IST
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की मुम्बई स्थित ब्रेडी हाउस शाखा में हुए देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक घोटाले ने देश भर में हड़कंप मचा दिया है। करीब 11,394 करोड़ के इस घोटाले में जहां एक ओर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय और सीबीआई की टीमें देश भर में घोटाले के मुख्य आरोपी नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चौकसी के ठिकानों पर लगातार कार्रवाई कर रही है।
वहीं दूसरी और पीएनबी भी प्राथमिक तौर पर दोषी पाए गए स्टॉफ पर लगातार कार्रवाई कर रहा है। इसी क्रम में पीएनबी ने भरतपुर में तैनात अपने दो अधिकारियों को निलंबित कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि ये दोनों अधिकारी घोटाले की अवधि के दौरान मुम्बई की उसी शाखा में तैनात थे जहां घोटाला हुआ। हालांकि ये दोनों अधिकारी घोटाले में लिप्त थे या नहीं यह जांच का विषय है।
