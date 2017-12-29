बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a45f1e14f1c1b1f168b5d13","slug":"rajasthan-tourist-attack-regularly-by-street-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u091f' \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजस्थान पर्यटन: जाने क्या 'काट' जाए राजस्थान में, जरा संभलकर...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 01:27 PM IST
देशी-विदेशी पर्यटकों के लिए राजस्थान हमेशा से पसंदीदा स्थल रहा है। इन दिनों न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के लिए राजस्थान में बड़ी संख्या में पर्यटक पहुंचे हुए हैं। लेकिन आश्चर्य की बात यह है कि राज्य सरकार ने शायद पर्यटन व पर्यटकों की ओर सेे शायद मुंह फेर लिया है। इसका नमूना बीते कुछ माह से लगातार देखने को मिल रहा है। यहां एक पर्यटक ने आवारा पशु को कारण जान से हाथ धोया है, वहीं दो को कुत्ते ने काटा। आगे देखिए पर्यटकों के साथ कैसी-कैसी अजीबोगरीब घटनाएं घटी हैं यहां...
{"_id":"5a45f1e14f1c1b1f168b5d13","slug":"rajasthan-tourist-attack-regularly-by-street-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u091f' \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a45f1e14f1c1b1f168b5d13","slug":"rajasthan-tourist-attack-regularly-by-street-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u091f' \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a45f1e14f1c1b1f168b5d13","slug":"rajasthan-tourist-attack-regularly-by-street-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u091f' \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a45f1e14f1c1b1f168b5d13","slug":"rajasthan-tourist-attack-regularly-by-street-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u091f' \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a45f1e14f1c1b1f168b5d13","slug":"rajasthan-tourist-attack-regularly-by-street-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u091f' \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.