आखिरकार यहां से मिट गया वो दर्पण जिसमें खिलजी ने देखा था पद्मिनी का अक्स
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 10:57 AM IST
रानी पद्मिनी और अल्लाद्दीन खिलजी के इतिहास के विवादित दर्पण पर हमेशा के लिए पर्दा डाल देने की सरकार ने तैयारी कर ली है। फिल्म पद्मावत को लेकर सेंसर बोर्ड द्वारा चलाई गई कैंची के बाद अब इतिहास के पन्नों से भी वो सब कुछ हटा दिया गया है जिसके बारे में ना तो कोई तथ्य थे और ना ही कोई सच।
