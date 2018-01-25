बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानें, आखिर कहां है चित्तौड़ का वो आइना, जिसमें खिलजी ने देखा था रानी पद्मिनी को
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 03:43 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' देश के कई हिस्सों में रिलीज हुई और राजस्थान समेत कई राज्यों में इसका प्रदर्शन नहीं किया गया है। फिल्म में महारानी पद्मिनी की कहानी को दिखाया गया है। इस कहानी में एक आइने का जिक्र भी है। आइना, जिसके जरिए अलाउद्दीन खिलजी ने रानी पद्मिनी की झलक देखी थी। उसके बाद खिलजी रानी पद्मिनी की अद्भुत सुन्दरता को देखकर मोहित हो गया था और उसने राजा रतन सिंह को कैद कर लिया था। आखिर वो आइना अब कहां है, जिसे लेकर कई बातें छिपी हुई हैं।
