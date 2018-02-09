बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काशी से पांडवों के साथ यहां चले आए भगवान शिव, रातोंरात बन गया दुनिया का यह अनोखा मंदिर
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 12:59 PM IST
त्रिनेत्रधारी भगवान शिव की महिमा अपरंपार है। कुछ दिनों बाद महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर दुनिया के तमाम शिवालयों में भगवान शिव के अभिषेक के साथ पूजा-अर्चना की जाएगी। जिसकी तैयारियां प्रारंभ हो चुकी है। आज हम आपको दुनिया के ऐसे अनोखे शिव मंदिर के बारे में बता रहे है जो बियाबान जंगल में होने के साथ-साथ कई रहस्यों को भी समेटे हुए है। इस मंदिर और यहां विराजे भोले के दर्शन करने के लिए भक्त कई किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर और खतरनाक जानवरों से भरे जंगल को पार कर आते है।
