बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7ecd474f1c1bff388b7646","slug":"kangana-ranauts-manikarnika-written-agreement-by-producer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e: \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0920 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u091c \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0902\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मणिकर्णिका: बवाल के उठ रहे शोलों पर आज पड़ गए समझौते के ठंडे छींटे
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 04:36 PM IST
कंगना रानौत अभिनीत फिल्म 'मणिकर्णिका' पर उठ रहे विवाद को जल्दी ठंडा करने के लिए फिल्म की टीम ने छींटे देना शुरू कर दिया है। मणिकर्णिका पर अपनी-अपनी बात कहने के लिए आज ब्राह्मण समाज के प्रतिनिधियों व फिल्म निर्माण टीम आपस में बैठे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7ecd474f1c1bff388b7646","slug":"kangana-ranauts-manikarnika-written-agreement-by-producer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e: \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0920 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u091c \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0902\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ecd474f1c1bff388b7646","slug":"kangana-ranauts-manikarnika-written-agreement-by-producer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e: \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0920 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u091c \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0902\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ecd474f1c1bff388b7646","slug":"kangana-ranauts-manikarnika-written-agreement-by-producer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e: \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0920 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u091c \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0902\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ecd474f1c1bff388b7646","slug":"kangana-ranauts-manikarnika-written-agreement-by-producer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e: \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0920 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u091c \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0902\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ecd474f1c1bff388b7646","slug":"kangana-ranauts-manikarnika-written-agreement-by-producer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e: \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0920 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u091c \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0902\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.