बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7ea6de4f1c1bd34b8b7da5","slug":"best-pre-wedding-photoshoot-locations-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अगर ढूंढ रहे हैं प्री-वेडिंग फोटोशूट के लिए परफेक्ट लोकेशन, तो एक नजर यहां भी डाल लीजिए
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 02:21 PM IST
आजकल शादी से पहले प्री-वेडिंग फोटोशूट काफी ट्रेंड में आ गया है और कपल्स में इसे लेकर भारी उत्साह रहता है। जिस तरह इंसान शादी एक ही बार करता है उसी तरह प्री वेडिंग फोटोशूट भी एकबार का ही इंवेस्टमेंट होता है। इसके लिए सबसे ज्यादा प्रॉब्लम लोकेशन चूज करने में आती है। यहां हम आपको बता रहे हैं प्री वेडिंग फोटोशूट के लिए सबसे परफेक्ट लोकेशंस में से एक।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7ea6de4f1c1bd34b8b7da5","slug":"best-pre-wedding-photoshoot-locations-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ea6de4f1c1bd34b8b7da5","slug":"best-pre-wedding-photoshoot-locations-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ea6de4f1c1bd34b8b7da5","slug":"best-pre-wedding-photoshoot-locations-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ea6de4f1c1bd34b8b7da5","slug":"best-pre-wedding-photoshoot-locations-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ea6de4f1c1bd34b8b7da5","slug":"best-pre-wedding-photoshoot-locations-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ea6de4f1c1bd34b8b7da5","slug":"best-pre-wedding-photoshoot-locations-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ea6de4f1c1bd34b8b7da5","slug":"best-pre-wedding-photoshoot-locations-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.