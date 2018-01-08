बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5324444f1c1b1c198b57c9","slug":"ishwar-kaka-of-lagaan-passed-away-at-the-age-of-60","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u200b\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932, \u0917\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'लगान' के विकेटकीपर से छूट गई जिंदगी की बॉल, गोरों से माफ कराया था लगान
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 01:45 PM IST
आमिर खान की 2001 में आई फिल्म 'लगान' के ईश्वर काका जिंदगी की जंग हार गए। नौ साल की बीमारी के बाद कल उनका निधन हो गया। ईश्वर काका यानी श्रीवल्लभ व्यास 60 साल के थे और एक हादसे के बाद से गंभीर बीमारी ने उन्हें जकड़ लिया था।
