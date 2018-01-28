बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
IPL Auction 2018: राजस्थान के ये तीन हीरे बिके करोड़ों में, सीनियर्स की लाखों में लगी बोली
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 06:44 PM IST
आईपीएल के 11वें संस्करण में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी में इस बार राजस्थान का परचम भी खूब लहराया है। प्रदेश के तीन जूनियर लेवल पर खेलने वाले क्रिकेटरों पर फ्रेंचाइजियों ने इस बार करोड़ों रुपए की बोली लगाई है। वहीं राजस्थान के सीनियर खिलाड़ियों को खरीददार तो मिले मगर उनकी कीमत लाखों में ही लगाई गई।
