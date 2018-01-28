बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6d7d134f1c1b93268b6ced","slug":"jaipur-literature-festival-shobha-de-spokes-about-narendra-modi-padmaavat-and-karni-sena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JLF \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
JLF में फिर गर्माया 'पद्मावत' मुद्दा, प्रसिद्ध लेखिका बोलीं मुझे करणी सेना से नहीं पड़ता कोई फर्क
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 01:16 PM IST
साहित्य के महाकुंभ में फिल्म पद्मावत का मुद्दा लगातार छाया हुआ है। जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल के आज चौथे दिन प्रसिद्ध लेखिका शोभा डे ने पद्मावत मुद्दे पर बात करते हुए सरकार और प्रशासन के रवैये पर ही सवाल खड़े किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि करणी सेना की धमकी से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6d7d134f1c1b93268b6ced","slug":"jaipur-literature-festival-shobha-de-spokes-about-narendra-modi-padmaavat-and-karni-sena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JLF \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6d7d134f1c1b93268b6ced","slug":"jaipur-literature-festival-shobha-de-spokes-about-narendra-modi-padmaavat-and-karni-sena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JLF \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6d7d134f1c1b93268b6ced","slug":"jaipur-literature-festival-shobha-de-spokes-about-narendra-modi-padmaavat-and-karni-sena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JLF \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6d7d134f1c1b93268b6ced","slug":"jaipur-literature-festival-shobha-de-spokes-about-narendra-modi-padmaavat-and-karni-sena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JLF \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6d7d134f1c1b93268b6ced","slug":"jaipur-literature-festival-shobha-de-spokes-about-narendra-modi-padmaavat-and-karni-sena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JLF \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6d7d134f1c1b93268b6ced","slug":"jaipur-literature-festival-shobha-de-spokes-about-narendra-modi-padmaavat-and-karni-sena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JLF \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6d7d134f1c1b93268b6ced","slug":"jaipur-literature-festival-shobha-de-spokes-about-narendra-modi-padmaavat-and-karni-sena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JLF \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.