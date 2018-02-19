बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8ad5f74f1c1b187e8b70ca","slug":"holi-2018-why-should-we-avoid-auspicious-things-before-holi-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0932\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u0915: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u092c\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
होलाष्टक: इन आठ दिन में नहीं होता कोई शुभ कार्य, जानिए क्यों लगता है ये 'बैन'
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 07:59 PM IST
होलाष्टक में शुभ कार्य नहीं किए जाते। मान्यता है कि होलाष्टक के दौरान ग्रहों का स्वभाव उग्र रहता है। इसका असर मानव जीवन पर भी पड़ता है। उनके इस इस उग्र व्यवहार से कार्य प्रभावित होते है। शादी समारोह हो या ग्रह प्रवेश सभी पर बैन लगा रहता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a8ad5f74f1c1b187e8b70ca","slug":"holi-2018-why-should-we-avoid-auspicious-things-before-holi-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0932\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u0915: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u092c\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8ad5f74f1c1b187e8b70ca","slug":"holi-2018-why-should-we-avoid-auspicious-things-before-holi-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0932\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u0915: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u092c\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8ad5f74f1c1b187e8b70ca","slug":"holi-2018-why-should-we-avoid-auspicious-things-before-holi-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0932\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u0915: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u092c\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8ad5f74f1c1b187e8b70ca","slug":"holi-2018-why-should-we-avoid-auspicious-things-before-holi-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0932\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u0915: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u092c\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8ad5f74f1c1b187e8b70ca","slug":"holi-2018-why-should-we-avoid-auspicious-things-before-holi-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0932\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u0915: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u092c\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.