कांग्रेस के लिए ये चुनाव बन गया है चुनौती, बयानबाजी और बागी मुसीबत
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 12:18 PM IST
आगामी विधानसभा और लोकसभा चुनाव से पूर्व राजस्थान में होने जा रहे उपचुनाव को पार्टियां सेमीफाइनल के तौर पर ले रही है। राजस्थान में दो लोकसभा और एक विधानसभा सीट के लिए हो रहे उपचुनाव में मुख्य मुकाबला भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच ही है। इसलिए दोनों पार्टियों के नेता इन उपचुनाव में जीत के लिए कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहते। हालांकि मांडलगढ विधानसभा उपचुनाव में बागी गोपाल मालवीय ने कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें बढ़ा दी है। जबकि भाजपा के सामने बागियों की कोई समस्या नहीं है।
