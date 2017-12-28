बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a44b2f54f1c1bee6a8b6580","slug":"bjp-will-soon-announce-the-candidate-for-by-poll-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा यहां क्यों करा रही है अपने ही नेताओं से गुप्त मतदान...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 02:42 PM IST
गुजरात में भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने भले ही सत्ता में वापसी कर ली है, लेकिन जीत के लिए पार्टी को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी थी। अब पार्टी आगामी चुनावों में एक सम्पूर्ण रणनीति के साथ उतरना चाहती है। ऐसा ही कुछ आज जयपुर में देखने को मिल रहा है।
