{"_id":"5a8ac93c4f1c1b78028b532b","slug":"beawar-tragedy-blasts-from-the-pasts-which-took-many-lives-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938\u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0902 45 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ट्रांसफार्मर और गैस सिलेंडरों ने बिछा दीं 45 लाशें, देखते ही देखते उजड़ गए कई परिवार
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 12:14 PM IST
पिछले कुछ दिनों महीनों में हुए भीषण अग्निकांड की घटनाओं ने लोगों के दिलों में सिहरन पैदा कर दी। लापरवाही की चिंगारी से सुलगी आग ने परिवार के परिवार ही उजाड़ डाले और हालात ऐसे कर दिए कि अर्थियों को कंधा देने वाले अपने लोग ही नहीं रहे। वो दर्दभरे मंजर आज भी हर किसी को सिहरा देते हैं।
