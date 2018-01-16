बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5da8ae4f1c1b74268b49e6","slug":"barmer-oil-refinery-fact-file-from-supply-of-crude-oil-to-production","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Fact File:\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Fact File:ऐसी होगी बाड़मेर रिफाइनरी जिससे निकलेगा 'काला सोना'
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 01:00 PM IST
राजस्थान के बाड़मेर जिले के पचपदरा से प्रदेश के साथ-साथ देश में तेल उत्पादन को लेकर एक नया अध्याय शुरू होने जा रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री रिफाइनरी के कार्य शुभारंभ को हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे। इस रिफाइनरी का कार्य पूरा होने के बाद देश में क्रूड आॅयल को रिफाइन करने की समस्या से काफी हद तक निजात मिल पाएगी और आयातित तेल पर निर्भरता कम होगी।
