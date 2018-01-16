बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5dd2584f1c1b84268b4b64","slug":"pm-in-rajasthan-modi-slams-congress-over-pachpadra-refinery-and-many-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u094b\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PM ने बाड़मेर से छोड़े विपक्ष पर तीर, जानिए क्या क्या बोले अपने संबोधन में
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 05:36 PM IST
राजस्थान के बाड़मेर जिले की धरती से देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रिफाइनरी के कार्य शुभांरभ को हरी झंडी दिखाने के बाद पीएम ने जनता को संबोधित किया। पीएम ने अपने भाषण में जहां एकतरफ विपक्ष पर जमकर हमले किए तो दूसरी तरफ इतिहास के पन्नों को भी खोलकर रख दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5dd2584f1c1b84268b4b64","slug":"pm-in-rajasthan-modi-slams-congress-over-pachpadra-refinery-and-many-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u094b\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5dd2584f1c1b84268b4b64","slug":"pm-in-rajasthan-modi-slams-congress-over-pachpadra-refinery-and-many-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u094b\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5dd2584f1c1b84268b4b64","slug":"pm-in-rajasthan-modi-slams-congress-over-pachpadra-refinery-and-many-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u094b\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5dd2584f1c1b84268b4b64","slug":"pm-in-rajasthan-modi-slams-congress-over-pachpadra-refinery-and-many-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u094b\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5dd2584f1c1b84268b4b64","slug":"pm-in-rajasthan-modi-slams-congress-over-pachpadra-refinery-and-many-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u094b\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5dd2584f1c1b84268b4b64","slug":"pm-in-rajasthan-modi-slams-congress-over-pachpadra-refinery-and-many-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u094b\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5dd2584f1c1b84268b4b64","slug":"pm-in-rajasthan-modi-slams-congress-over-pachpadra-refinery-and-many-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u094b\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.