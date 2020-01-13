रिश्तेदार के सवाल का बच्चे ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, हंसते-हंसते हो जाएंगे लोटपोट

{"_id":"5e1c71cc8ebc3e8818229988","slug":"jokes-latest-hindi-jokes-hindi-funny-jokes-majedar-chutkule-husband-wife-jokes-whatsapp-jokes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0924\u0947-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"Humour","title_hn":"\u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940-\u0920\u091f\u094d\u0920\u093e","slug":"humour"}}
Jokes
- फोटो : Amar Ujala