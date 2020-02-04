क्यों जिंदा जलना चाहती थी ये महिला? डीएम और एसएसपी के सामने खुद पर छिड़क लिया करोसिन

{"_id":"5e3982fc8ebc3ee58c1ea530","slug":"why-woman-acctempt-to-suicide-want-to-burnt-alive-sprinkled-kerosene-on-the-dm-and-sp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e? \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में पीड़ित महिला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3982fc8ebc3ee58c1ea530","slug":"why-woman-acctempt-to-suicide-want-to-burnt-alive-sprinkled-kerosene-on-the-dm-and-sp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e? \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में पीड़ित महिला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3982fc8ebc3ee58c1ea530","slug":"why-woman-acctempt-to-suicide-want-to-burnt-alive-sprinkled-kerosene-on-the-dm-and-sp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e? \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में पीड़ित महिला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3982fc8ebc3ee58c1ea530","slug":"why-woman-acctempt-to-suicide-want-to-burnt-alive-sprinkled-kerosene-on-the-dm-and-sp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e? \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में पीड़ित महिला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला