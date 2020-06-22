Weather update: झमाझम बारिश के बाद साफ हुआ आसमान, घरों में घुसा पानी, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

{"_id":"5ef043aa8ebc3e42e21a9f66","slug":"weather-report-today-gorakhpur-weather-change-after-heavy-rain-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather update: \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर जिला अस्पताल में बारिश के बाद जलभराव।
जीडीए कार्यालय के सामने बारिश के बाद भरा पानी।
धर्मशाला रोड पर भरा बारिश का पानी।
घरों में भरा बारिश का पानी।
