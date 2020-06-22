शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Weather report today gorakhpur weather change after heavy rain latest photos

Weather update: झमाझम बारिश के बाद साफ हुआ आसमान, घरों में घुसा पानी, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 22 Jun 2020 12:05 PM IST
gorakhpur weather
1 of 5
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में रविवार रात 4 घंटे में करीब 70 मिली मीटर बारिश की वजह से शहर के विभिन्न इलाकों में जलभराव हो गया। कई इलाकों में तो लोगों के घरों में भी पानी घुस गया। इसकी वजह से लोगों को काफी मुसीबतें झेलनी पड़ी। वहीं नगर निगम की टीम विभिन्न इलाकों में पंपसेट लगाकर जलभराव को दूर करने में लगी रही।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
AFCAT 2020: ये हैं वो पांच टिप्स जो एयरफोर्स कॉमन एडमिशन टेस्ट की तैयारी में आएंगे आपके काम
Click Here
विज्ञापन
weather update today monsoon heavy rain rain in gorakhpur latest weather report weather gorakhpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ड्रोन से बरामद हथियार
Jammu

कौन है आतंकी अली? जिसके लिए पाकिस्तान ने ड्रोन से भेजे थे चीन निर्मित ग्रेनेड और घातक अमेरिकी राइफल

22 जून 2020

murder in safdarjung enclave
Delhi NCR

94 वर्षीय पति के सामने पत्नी की हत्या, 15 दिन पहले ही नौकरी पर लगा था आरोपी गार्ड, हुए कई खुलासे

22 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
बद्दी हिमाचल
Himachal Pradesh

कोरोना के इलाज के लिए हिमाचल में यहां बन रही फैबिफ्लू दवा, प्राधिकरण ने दी मंजूरी

22 जून 2020

इंडिया गेट
Delhi NCR

पहले इस नाम से जानी जाती थी दिल्ली, कैसे बनी राजधानी और वर्षों में कैसे बदलता गया नाम

22 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Free Kundli

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
बारिश के बाद सड़क पर जमा कचरा
Delhi NCR

यह गंदा नाला नहीं दिल्ली की सड़कें हैं, बारिश के बाद ऐसा हुआ राजधानी का हाल

22 जून 2020

सेना के उच्च अधिकारी पहुंचे
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड : चीन सीमा पर पहुंचे सेना के शीर्ष अधिकारी, अग्रिम चौकियों के निरीक्षण के लिये भरी उड़ान

22 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

इस आतंकी संगठन के नेटवर्क ने बढ़ाई टेंशन!, इनामुल से लेकर तहसीलदार की गिरफ्तारी तक सामने आए अहम राज

22 जून 2020

इनामुल हक
Bareilly

इस आतंकी संगठन का अहम मोहरा है इनामुल, मुसलमान युवाओं में भड़काने की सौंपी गई थी जिम्मेदारी

22 जून 2020

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
विज्ञापन
Kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

मथुरा ही नहीं, यहां भी है एक वृंदावन, जहां कभी होती थी रासलीला, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी एक झलक

22 जून 2020

solar eclipse
Gorakhpur

Solar Eclipse 2020: अब 14 साल बाद नजर आएगा अगला सूर्यग्रहण, जानिए क्या होगी तारीख

22 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Free Kundli

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
solar eclipse 2020
Basti

Surya Grahan 2020: अब दो साल बाद दिखेगा सूर्यग्रहण का ऐसा अद्भुत नजारा, गोरखपुर वासियों ने ऐसे किया दीदार

22 जून 2020

Solar Eclipse
Gorakhpur

रिंग ऑफ फायर: 37 सेकेंड तक चंद्रमा के कब्जे में रहा सूरज, दोपहर में ही दिखा शाम जैसा नजारा

22 जून 2020

inamul haq
Bareilly

जेहादी इनामुल हक को लेकर एक और नया खुलासा, टेलीग्राम पर चलती थी आतंक की पाठशाला

22 जून 2020

माता-पिता की फाइल फोटो व मासूम
Kanpur

यूपी: लॉकडाउन में गई नौकरी, भूख बनी मजबूरी, कमरे के बाहर रोता रहा मासूम अंदर मां-बाप फांसी पर झूले

22 जून 2020

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर योग करते लोग
Kanpur

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 2020: कोरोना को मात देने के लिए कानपुर ने पूरे जोश से किया योग, देखें तस्वीरें

22 जून 2020

फूलन देवी, बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती, बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर (मृतक)
Kanpur

फूलन देवी का करीबी था मायावती को चांद पर प्लाट देने वाला बसपा नेता, ऐसे हुई थी राजनीति में एंट्री

22 जून 2020

बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
Kanpur

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: सिर्फ 20 सेकेंड में ताबड़तोड़ गोलियों की बौछार कर मौत की नींद सुला गए हत्यारे, सामने आया ये सच

22 जून 2020

प्रकृति पांडेय चक्रासन करतीं हुई।
Prayagraj

संगमनगरी में घर-घर हुई योग की साधना, लाइव सेशन के माध्यम से जुड़कर लोगों ने किया योग

22 जून 2020

Solar scientists Tried to Reveal Sun Corona Mystery after Surya Grahan 2020
Dehradun

दुर्लभ सूर्य ग्रहण के बाद अब 'कोरोना' के अनोखे रहस्य को सुलझाने में जुटे दुनियाभर के सौर वैज्ञानिक

22 जून 2020

बेटी के साथ प्रियम।
Prayagraj

फादर्स डे: बच्चों का स्नेह देखकर पिता अभिभूत, किसी ने केक खिलाया तो किसी ने ली सेल्फी, बेटियां भी नहीं रहीं पीछे, देखें तस्वीरें

22 जून 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: कानपुर के हिस्ट्रीशीटरों संग मिलकर पूर्वांचल के शूटरों ने मारा, कातिलों की हुई पहचान

22 जून 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: 18 गोलियों से पिंटू का शरीर कर दिया था छलनी, शरीर पर मिले 23 गहरे जख्म

22 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर जिला अस्पताल में बारिश के बाद जलभराव।
गोरखपुर जिला अस्पताल में बारिश के बाद जलभराव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
जीडीए कार्यालय के सामने बारिश के बाद भरा पानी।
जीडीए कार्यालय के सामने बारिश के बाद भरा पानी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
धर्मशाला रोड पर भरा बारिश का पानी।
धर्मशाला रोड पर भरा बारिश का पानी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घरों में भरा बारिश का पानी।
घरों में भरा बारिश का पानी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited