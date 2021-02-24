शहर चुनें

मौसम: इस सप्ताह तापमान के साथ बढ़ेगी हवा की गति, जानिए कितना चढ़ सकता है पारा

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Wed, 24 Feb 2021 11:14 AM IST
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट।
1 of 5
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फरवरी माह के बीतने के साथ ही मौसम धीरे-धीरे गर्म हो रहा है। मौसम विशेषज्ञ के अनुसार इस सप्ताह तापमान के साथ-साथ हवा की गति भी बढ़ेगी। इस महीने के अंत तक अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री तक चढ़ सकता है।
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट।
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट पर मौसम का आनंद लेते लोग।
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट पर मौसम का आनंद लेते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट।
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में मौसम का आनंद लेती युवतियां।
गोरखपुर में मौसम का आनंद लेती युवतियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल में मौसम का आनंद लेते लोग।
रामगढ़ताल में मौसम का आनंद लेते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
