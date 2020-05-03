कुशीनगर में फिर मिला टैग लगा गिद्ध, जानिए क्या है इसका नेपाल कनेक्शन

{"_id":"5eaeac198ebc3e90240f7480","slug":"vulture-caught-with-yellow-chip-at-kushinagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0948\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीपीएस लगा गिद्ध मिला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eaeac198ebc3e90240f7480","slug":"vulture-caught-with-yellow-chip-at-kushinagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0948\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीपीएस लगा गिद्ध।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eaeac198ebc3e90240f7480","slug":"vulture-caught-with-yellow-chip-at-kushinagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0948\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीपीएस लगा गिद्ध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eaeac198ebc3e90240f7480","slug":"vulture-caught-with-yellow-chip-at-kushinagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0948\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीपीएस लगा गिद्ध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5eaeac198ebc3e90240f7480","slug":"vulture-caught-with-yellow-chip-at-kushinagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0948\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीपीएस लगा गिद्ध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।