Special story of Tikulhiya Maa in Maharajganj UP

पहाड़ों से डोली में चढ़कर यहां आई थीं टिकुलहियां माई, रास्ते की कहानी जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

संजय कुमार पांडेय, महराजगंज।, Updated Fri, 29 May 2020 03:34 PM IST
MaharajGanj news
1 of 5
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
निचलौल नगर से सटे उत्तर ग्राम टिकुलहियां में प्रसिद्ध देवी माता टिकुलहियां का मंदिर लोगों की अटूट आस्था का केंद्र है। वर्षों से पूजित माता के दरबार में दूर दूर से लोग मत्था टेक मन्नतें मांगने आते हैं। मां भक्तों की मुरादें पूरी करती हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
special story tikulhiya maa tikulhiya maa in maharajganj latest maharajganj news maharajganj news famous temple story

MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news
