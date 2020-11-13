शहर चुनें
इस नौसिखिए गेंदबाज ने महान बल्लेबाज को तीन बार किया था आउट, बदले में मिला था ये इनाम

राजन राय, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 13 Nov 2020 02:01 PM IST
सुनील गावस्कर, कपिल देव, संदीप पाटिल, मदन लाल सहित वर्ल्ड कप क्रिकेट 1983 की विजेता टीम के ज्यादातर खिलाड़ियों ने सैयद मोदी रेलवे स्टेडियम गोरखपुर में मैच खेला था। सिंगल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में गोरखपुर से तीन चमकते क्रिकेटर हसन नदीम, प्रेम शाही और परवेज हसन ने हिस्सा लिया था। मैच देखने वालो की भारी भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी थी। हसन नदीम ने सुनील गावस्कर को तीन बार आउट किया और क्वार्टर फाइनल जीत लिया था। गावस्कर ने खुश होकर नदीम को अपना बल्ला ईनाम में दे दिया और तत्कालीन डीएम की सिफारिश से तीनों खिलाड़ियों को रेलवे में नौकरी मिल गई।
