गोरखपुर में नजर आएगा 'अयोध्या' और 'जनकपुरी', जानें कैसा होगा रामलीला मैदान का नजारा

{"_id":"5ed3bc5f8ebc3e90784e5cea","slug":"ramlila-maidan-at-birdghat-special-story-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e '\u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e' \u0914\u0930 '\u091c\u0928\u0915\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ed3bc5f8ebc3e90784e5cea","slug":"ramlila-maidan-at-birdghat-special-story-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e '\u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e' \u0914\u0930 '\u091c\u0928\u0915\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बर्डघाट रामलीला मैदान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ed3bc5f8ebc3e90784e5cea","slug":"ramlila-maidan-at-birdghat-special-story-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e '\u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e' \u0914\u0930 '\u091c\u0928\u0915\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ed3bc5f8ebc3e90784e5cea","slug":"ramlila-maidan-at-birdghat-special-story-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e '\u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e' \u0914\u0930 '\u091c\u0928\u0915\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ed3bc5f8ebc3e90784e5cea","slug":"ramlila-maidan-at-birdghat-special-story-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e '\u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e' \u0914\u0930 '\u091c\u0928\u0915\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मानसरोवर मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला