Ramlila Maidan at Birdghat special story in gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में नजर आएगा 'अयोध्या' और 'जनकपुरी', जानें कैसा होगा रामलीला मैदान का नजारा

विवेक सिंह, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 31 May 2020 07:47 PM IST
ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान।
ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मान्यता हैं कि प्रभु श्रीराम, माता सीता, लक्ष्मण और हनुमान के चरण जहां भी पड़ते हैं पूरी धरती ही पावन हो जाती है। अब वो यहां भौतिक रूप में तो मौजूद नहीं हैं, मगर रामलीला के मंचन उनके आदर्श व्यक्तित्व, चरित्र और प्राचीन भारतीय परंपरा से हर वर्ष श्रद्धालु उन्हें याद जरूर कर लेते हैं।
cm yogi adityanath cm yogi gorakhpur ramlila maidan ramlila maidan mansarower gorakhpur

ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान।
ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बर्डघाट रामलीला मैदान।
बर्डघाट रामलीला मैदान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान।
ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान।
ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मानसरोवर मंदिर
मानसरोवर मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
