Post mortem report disclose Nursing girl student Murder in gorakhpur

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट ने पलटी यूपी पुलिस की थ्योरी, चौंकाएगा नर्सिंग छात्रा की मौत का असली सच

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 11:33 AM IST
Post mortem report disclose Nursing girl student Murder in gorakhpur
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
राप्ती नदी के किनारे मूर्ति विसर्जन के लिए खोदे गए पोखरे में नर्सिंग छात्रा का शव मिलने पर भाई ने इसे आत्महत्या करार दिया था। पुलिस भी प्रथम दृष्टया इसे खुदकुशी ही मान रही थी, लेकिन पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आते ही सारी थ्योरी पलट गई। छात्रा की हत्या गला दबाकर की गई थी।

सिंचाई कर्मचारी प्रेम नारायण सिंह की बेटी तान्या सिंह का शव पोखरे में मिलने के बाद खुदकुशी की आशंका जताई गई थी। भाई ने भी खुदकुशी की बात कहते हुए एक फोटो भी दिखाई थी, जो तान्या के मोबाइल से भेजा गया था। उधर, पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।
post mortem report nursing girl student nursing student student murder crime in gorakhpur
