Mumbai Humsafar will soon go from Gorakhpur

सांसद रवि किशन की मेहनत लाई रंग, राजधानी की तर्ज पर जल्द चलेगी गोरखपुर से मुंबई हमसफर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:49 PM IST
सांसद रवि किशन।
1 of 5
सांसद रवि किशन। - फोटो : twitter @ravikishann
गोरखपुर सहित पूर्वांचल, बिहार और नेपाल के लोगों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है। गोरखपुर से मुंबई जाने वाले यात्रियों को अब एक और नई ट्रेन की सौगात मिलेगी। सांसद रवि किशन के अथक प्रयास से यह संभव हुआ है।




 
